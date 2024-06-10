Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness [Image 10 of 11]

    David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyrone McGee, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior Medicine medical technician, demonstrates the proper procedure for cryo-therapy wart removal on a patient during training at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2024. Warrior Medicine Clinic’s goal is to provide gold standard medical care and optimize medical readiness for all active duty, non-flying tri-service military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8465554
    VIRIN: 240606-F-OY799-1082
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 27.58 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    DGMC
    Warrior Medicine

