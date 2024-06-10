Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight [Image 3 of 3]

    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Airmen gather at the Bayview Commonwealth Center to listen to the opening remarks of the 2024 Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 7, 2024. Over 300 service members participated in 12 different athletic events to test their physical strength and endurance in competition for the coveted trophy and bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:34
    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Summer
    JBLE
    Crossbow Games

