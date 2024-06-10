2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, delivers the opening remarks at the third annual Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 7, 2024. The Crossbow Games are an annual competition which includes units from across JBLE building camaraderie and testing their physical fitness ensuring that we remain fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

