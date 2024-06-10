Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight [Image 1 of 3]

    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, delivers the opening remarks at the third annual Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 7, 2024. The Crossbow Games are an annual competition which includes units from across JBLE building camaraderie and testing their physical fitness ensuring that we remain fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8465197
    VIRIN: 240607-F-MJ338-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight
    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight
    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Summer
    JBLE
    Crossbow Games

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT