    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight [Image 2 of 3]

    2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Participants approach the finish line during the opening 1.5 mile run of the third annual Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 7, 2024. The Crossbow Games gave service members the opportunity to compete against Airmen from across JBLE and build connections while furthering esprit de corps.

    Date Posted: 06.10.2024
    This work, 2024 Crossbow Games: Fit, Fun and ready to Fight [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Summer
    JBLE
    Crossbow Games

