Dr. Kristian Olivero, director of the 76th Software Engineering Group, Tinker AFB, Okla., shares his experiences in civil service and what inspires him to serve in a position of leadership with 13 participants of the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service Program June 6. The SMART Scholarship is a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics students. These 13 scholars will be interning with the 76th SWEG during the summer of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grady Epperly)
SMART scholars get immersed in the business of software
