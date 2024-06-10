SMART scholars get immersed in the business of software

Participants of the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service Program were given a glimpse into the inner workings of the 76th Software Engineering Group, Tinker AFB, Okla. June 6. The SMART Scholarship is a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics students. These 13 scholars will be interning with the 76th SWEG during the summer of 2025.



The SMART program offers scholarships for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students currently pursuing a degree in one of the 24 STEM disciplines. SMART scholars receive full tuition, annual stipends, and guaranteed employment with the DOD upon graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grady Epperly)

