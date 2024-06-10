SMART scholars get immersed in the business of software

Recipients of the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service Program listen to Dr. Kristian Olivero, director of the 76th Software Engineering Group, Tinker AFB, Okla., during a one-day immersion June 6 where 13 scholars were given a glimpse into the inner workings of the 76th SWEG. The SMART Scholarship is a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics students. These 13 scholars will be interning with the 76th SWEG during the summer of 2025 (U.S. Air Force photo by Grady Epperly)

