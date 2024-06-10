Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMART Scholars get immersed in the business of software [Image 2 of 5]

    SMART Scholars get immersed in the business of software

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Participants of the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service Program were given a glimpse into the inner workings of the 76th Software Engineering Group, Tinker AFB, Okla. June 6. The SMART Scholarship is a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics students. These 13 scholars will be interning with the 76th SWEG during the summer of 2025.

    The SMART program offers scholarships for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students currently pursuing a degree in one of the 24 STEM disciplines. SMART scholars receive full tuition, annual stipends, and guaranteed employment with the DOD upon graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grady Epperly)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:31
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
