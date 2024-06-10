Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Roger Fortson Candlelight Vigil Held at VSFB [Image 3 of 7]

    Senior Airman Roger Fortson Candlelight Vigil Held at VSFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg service members and civilians join at the Base Chapel for a candlelight vigil in honor of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. A candlelight vigil serves as a solemn gathering to honor and remember a significant person or event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8465151
    VIRIN: 240607-X-XI961-1004
    Resolution: 2449x3061
    Size: 671.45 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Roger Fortson Candlelight Vigil Held at VSFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    remembrance
    Usaf
    ussf

