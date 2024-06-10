Senior Airman Roger Fortson Candlelight Vigil Held at VSFB

Vandenberg service members and civilians join at the Base Chapel for a candlelight vigil in honor of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024.VSFB members joined to honor and remember the late Airman from Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Fl.(U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

