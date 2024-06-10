Vandenberg service members and civilians join at the Base Chapel for a candlelight vigil in honor of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. A candlelight vigil serves as a solemn gathering to honor and remember a significant person or event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:35 Photo ID: 8465152 VIRIN: 240607-X-XI961-1002 Resolution: 3746x5658 Size: 2.13 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Airman Roger Fortson Candlelight Vigil Held at VSFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.