Vandenberg service members and civilians join at the Base Chapel for a candlelight vigil in honor of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. A candlelight vigil serves as a solemn gathering to honor and remember a significant person or event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8465152
|VIRIN:
|240607-X-XI961-1002
|Resolution:
|3746x5658
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Roger Fortson Candlelight Vigil Held at VSFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
