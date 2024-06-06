Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Master Sergeant Release Party [Image 3 of 3]

    2024 Master Sergeant Release Party

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th Training Wing command chief, present Master Sgt. select Julian Rangel, assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron, his promotion certificate during a master sergeant release party at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2024. Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into a dedicated administration role while growing their technical and managerial talents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 11:46
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, 2024 Master Sergeant Release Party [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

