2024 Master Sergeant Release Party

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th Training Wing command chief, present Master Sgt. select Julian Rangel, assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron, his promotion certificate during a master sergeant release party at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2024. Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into a dedicated administration role while growing their technical and managerial talents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

