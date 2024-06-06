2024 Master Sergeant Release Party

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – During the 2024 promotion cycle, 5,500 out of 29,497 eligible personnel were selected to join the highest tier of the enlisted force. Goodfellow celebrated the successful 18.65 percent of applicants at the Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 5.
Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman's first step into assuming a senior non-commissioned officer's duties. The United States Air Force enlisted force structure clearly outlines the 13 core duties of SNCOs. These expectations hold SNCOs accountable for ensuring mission requirements are met while inspiring Airmen to embrace a culture of leadership, professionalism, and responsibility.
Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into dedicated administration roles while growing their technical and managerial talents. Master sergeants often serve as leaders and mentors to junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers, sharing the lessons they've learned throughout their careers.
Congratulations to the 17th Training Wing selectees for becoming the next master sergeants of the Air Force!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
Master Sgt. select David Allshouse, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Adam Ballash, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron
Master Sgt. select Iesha Billingsley, 17th Communications Squadron
Master Sgt. select Travis Carper, 315th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Smith Conway, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Trevor Dohn, 17th Training Group
Master Sgt. select Frank Dunn, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Master Sgt. select Catherin Ferris, 314th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Felix Gomes, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Berris Greenidge, 17th Communications Squadron
Master Sgt. select Demarcus Hayes, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Master Sgt. select Samuel Jensen, 315th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Susan Lopez Torres, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Jacob Luning, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Kristine McCarthy, 313th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Gregory Nolan, 313th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Julian Rangel, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Master Sgt. select Gorge Romero, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Joshua Ruhland, 17th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Angel Serra Rivera, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Michael Sibbett, 17th Medical Group
Master Sgt. select Cody West, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron
Master Sgt. select Andrew Williamson, 316th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Colton Windsor, 17th Training Wing
Master Sgt. select Matthew Okonski, 312th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select John Whitmyer, 312th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Robert Kedrowski, 312th Training Squadron
Presidio of Monterey
Master Sgt. select Marlyn Williams, 517th Training Group
Master Sgt. select Joshua Hynum, 314th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Patrick Kerwin, 311th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Adam Huzzey, 311th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Stephanie Battle, 311th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Joshua Boutin, 311th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Travis Brendel, 314th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Dmitriy Burshteyn, 311th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Joshua Hynum, 314th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Anthony Iannicello, 311th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Cameron Kline, 314th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Karla Mesalucha, 314th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Ivan Smith, 314th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. select Siena Trujillo, 314th Training Squadron
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:46
|Story ID:
|473500
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Master Sergeant Release Party, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT