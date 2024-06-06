2024 Master Sergeant Release Party

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th Training Wing command chief, present Master Sgt. select Julian Rangel, assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron, his promotion certificate during a master sergeant release party at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2024. Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into a dedicated administration role while growing their technical and managerial talents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – During the 2024 promotion cycle, 5,500 out of 29,497 eligible personnel were selected to join the highest tier of the enlisted force. Goodfellow celebrated the successful 18.65 percent of applicants at the Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 5.



Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman's first step into assuming a senior non-commissioned officer's duties. The United States Air Force enlisted force structure clearly outlines the 13 core duties of SNCOs. These expectations hold SNCOs accountable for ensuring mission requirements are met while inspiring Airmen to embrace a culture of leadership, professionalism, and responsibility.



Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into dedicated administration roles while growing their technical and managerial talents. Master sergeants often serve as leaders and mentors to junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers, sharing the lessons they've learned throughout their careers.



Congratulations to the 17th Training Wing selectees for becoming the next master sergeants of the Air Force!



Goodfellow Air Force Base

Master Sgt. select David Allshouse, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Adam Ballash, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron

Master Sgt. select Iesha Billingsley, 17th Communications Squadron

Master Sgt. select Travis Carper, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Smith Conway, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Trevor Dohn, 17th Training Group

Master Sgt. select Frank Dunn, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Master Sgt. select Catherin Ferris, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Felix Gomes, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Berris Greenidge, 17th Communications Squadron

Master Sgt. select Demarcus Hayes, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. select Samuel Jensen, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Susan Lopez Torres, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jacob Luning, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Kristine McCarthy, 313th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Gregory Nolan, 313th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Julian Rangel, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. select Gorge Romero, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Joshua Ruhland, 17th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Angel Serra Rivera, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Michael Sibbett, 17th Medical Group

Master Sgt. select Cody West, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron

Master Sgt. select Andrew Williamson, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Colton Windsor, 17th Training Wing

Master Sgt. select Matthew Okonski, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select John Whitmyer, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Robert Kedrowski, 312th Training Squadron





Presidio of Monterey

Master Sgt. select Marlyn Williams, 517th Training Group

Master Sgt. select Joshua Hynum, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Patrick Kerwin, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Adam Huzzey, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Stephanie Battle, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Joshua Boutin, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Travis Brendel, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Dmitriy Burshteyn, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Joshua Hynum, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Anthony Iannicello, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Cameron Kline, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Karla Mesalucha, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Ivan Smith, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Siena Trujillo, 314th Training Squadron