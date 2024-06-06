U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. select John Whitmyer, assigned to the 312th Training Squadron, is carried through a crowd of supporters during a master sergeant release party at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2024. Coworkers and family members congratulated the selectees before they received their certificates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
2024 Master Sergeant Release Party
