2024 Master Sergeant Release Party

Promotion certificates lay on a table during a master sergeant release party at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2024. Goodfellow congratulated 41 members for achieving this enormous career milestone as they prepare to assume senior non-commissioned officer’s duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

