    2024 Master Sergeant Release Party [Image 2 of 3]

    2024 Master Sergeant Release Party

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Promotion certificates lay on a table during a master sergeant release party at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2024. Goodfellow congratulated 41 members for achieving this enormous career milestone as they prepare to assume senior non-commissioned officer’s duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    This work, 2024 Master Sergeant Release Party [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

