Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, sits on the ramp of a C-130J during a flyover of Normandy, France on June 5, 2024, in honor of D-Day. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

