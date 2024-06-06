Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

Capt. Andrew Theiss and 1st Lt. Jack Rollings, C-130J pilots out of Yokota Air Base, fly over Normandy, France in a diamond formation on June 5, 2024, in commemoration of D-Day. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

