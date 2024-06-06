Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy [Image 3 of 7]

    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    First Lt. Jack Rollings, a C-130J Pilot out of Yokota Air Base, examines the flight path during a flyover of Normandy, France, on June 5, 2024, in commemoration of D-Day. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    VIRIN: 240605-F-PY937-1003
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Flyover
    Normandy
    C130
    D-Day

