Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

First Lt. Jack Rollings, a C-130J Pilot out of Yokota Air Base, examines the flight path during a flyover of Normandy, France, on June 5, 2024, in commemoration of D-Day. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:30
|Photo ID:
|8463965
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-PY937-1004
|Resolution:
|2677x4024
|Size:
|720.22 KB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
