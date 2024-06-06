Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

First Lt. Jack Rollings, a C-130J Pilot out of Yokota Air Base, examines the flight path during a flyover of Normandy, France, on June 5, 2024, in commemoration of D-Day. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 Photo ID: 8463965 Location: NORMANDY, FR