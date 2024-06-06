Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

Members of the Belgian Armed Forces prepare to conduct joint airborne training with the 57th Rescue Training Squadron jump master team at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. The men and women of U.S. European Command remain forever indebted to World War II veterans for demonstrating the selfless service and sacrifice that characterize the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and collective values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

