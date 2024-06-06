Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

Members of the Belgian Armed Forces prepare to conduct joint airborne training with the 57th Rescue Training Squadron jump master team prepare to jump out of an aircraft at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. The successful Allied landings on June 6, 1944, created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring faces.)

