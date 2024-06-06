Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members [Image 1 of 5]

    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Belgian Armed Forces prepare to conduct joint airborne training with the 57th Rescue Training Squadron jump master team prepare to jump out of an aircraft at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. The successful Allied landings on June 6, 1944, created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring faces.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 04:50
    Photo ID: 8463424
    VIRIN: 240605-F-SL051-1007
    Resolution: 5262x3501
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    DDay
    AlliedForces
    DDAY80
    WWIIEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT