Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

A member of the Belgian Armed Forces prepares to conduct joint airborne training with the 57th Rescue Training Squadron jump master team at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

