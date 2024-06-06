Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

Members of the Belgian Armed Forces put on their gear in preparation for a static line jump out of an aircraft at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

