U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 4, U.S. Embassy in Oslo and Norwegian Ministry of Defence partners pose for a photo after an Industry Day event in Oslo, Norway May 22, 2024, where attendees learned about opportunities to work with the U.S. government in Norway. Nearly 100 industry engineering and construction professionals from throughout Norway and other parts of Europe and the U.S.A. attended the event. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

