U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 4, U.S. Embassy in Oslo and Norwegian Ministry of Defence partners pose for a photo after an Industry Day event in Oslo, Norway May 22, 2024, where attendees learned about opportunities to work with the U.S. government in Norway. Nearly 100 industry engineering and construction professionals from throughout Norway and other parts of Europe and the U.S.A. attended the event. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8463325
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-WZ074-1023
|Resolution:
|3501x2626
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission
