    U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission

    OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 4, U.S. Embassy in Oslo and Norwegian Ministry of Defence partners pose for a photo after an Industry Day event in Oslo, Norway May 22, 2024, where attendees learned about opportunities to work with the U.S. government in Norway. Nearly 100 industry engineering and construction professionals from throughout Norway and other parts of Europe and the U.S.A. attended the event. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:26
    VIRIN: 240522-A-WZ074-1023
    Location: OSLO, OSLO, NO
    U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission

    USAFE
    USACE
    Norway
    EUCOM
    EDI
    StrongerTogether

