U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Program Manager Paul Audije welcomes engineering and construction professionals to an Industry Day event in Oslo, Norway May 22, 2024, where participants learned about opportunities to work with the U.S. government in Norway. The event was hosted in partnership with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Embassy in Oslo and the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency and was attended by nearly 100 industry professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Location: OSLO, OSLO, NO