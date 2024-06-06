U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Justin Wetherwax chats with Norwegian Ministry of Defense Department of Investment Senior Advisor Svein Gjeruldsen outside of an Industry Day event in Oslo, Norway May 22, 2024, where engineering and construction professionals learned about opportunities to work with the U.S. government in Norway. The event was hosted in partnership with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Embassy in Oslo and the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency and was attended by nearly 100 industry professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

