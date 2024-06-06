U.S. military officials engage Norwegian construction industry as part of growing European Deterrence Initiative construction mission

Photo By Christopher Gardner | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Program Manager Paul Audije welcomes...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Gardner | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Program Manager Paul Audije welcomes engineering and construction professionals to an Industry Day event in Oslo, Norway May 22, 2024, where participants learned about opportunities to work with the U.S. government in Norway. The event was hosted in partnership with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Embassy in Oslo and the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency and was attended by nearly 100 industry professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner) see less | View Image Page

OSLO, Norway – Engineering and construction professionals from throughout Norway and across Europe recently gathered here to learn more about military construction contracting opportunities with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District in support of regional security initiatives.



Europe District personnel provided nearly 100 members of industry details on how firms can register to compete for U.S. contracts as well as a broad overview of the roughly $200 million in design and construction work planned for the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s Rygge Air Station south of Oslo. The projects are funded through the U.S. European Command’s European Deterrence Initiative using U.S. Air Force military construction funds.



“The Ministry of Defense very much appreciates the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers taking the time and effort to arrange this industry day,” said Norwegian Ministry of Defence Department of Investments Senior Adviser Svein Gjeruldsen when addressing the members of industry at the event. “It confirms the U.S. intention to strive to utilize Norwegian suppliers to the greatest extent practical.”



Europe District carries out work in more than 40 countries. In addition to building and strengthening host nation relationships -- like Gjeruldsen highlighted -- engaging local industry is often key to successfully delivering local design and construction programs like the emerging one in Norway.



“Engaging local contractors plays a big role in delivering successful projects,” said Europe District Contracting Officer Shawna West who presented at the event in Norway. “In addition to expanding the bidder pool, local contractors know how to get work done in their home countries, how to navigate permitting and local requirements, working in local climates and recruiting local workers. Whether they are part of projects as primes or subcontractors or in other ways, it’s always good to engage and educate local industry partners.”



West also noted that these efforts can expand bidding pools and potentially event reduce project costs in addition to ensuring greater opportunities for local partnerships.



Working with the government can be complex, and potential contractors must be signed up into certain systems and be able to prove they meet different qualification criteria. Both contracting and legal professionals present on these topics.



“Getting involved in contracts with the U.S. government can be complicated, so ensuring industry partners understand U.S. law and our approach to contracting is key to being able to successfully deliver projects in any country,” said Dani Bolong with Europe District’s Office of Counsel while in Oslo briefing industry professionals.



The event in Oslo was hosted in close collaboration with U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norwegian Ministry of Defence, Norwegian Defence Estates Agency and U.S. Air Forces in Europe partners.



In recent years, similar events have been held to engage and empower members of local industry in Türkiye, Poland, Romania Germany, Italy and more.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District solicitations, bid results and award notices in Norway and throughout Europe and Africa are can be found on the SAM.gov website. Additional, broader information on contracting with Europe District can be found on the Contracting section of Europe District’s site here: www.nau.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Contracting/