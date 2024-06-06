A U.S. Army Soldier shops inside Camp Bonifas' new Post Exchange (PX) after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Bldg. 0024, June 10, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, and Jennifer Jordan, the AAFES Pacific Region Vice President, participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony to congratulate the store on its grand opening and recognize the quality-of-life improvement on Camp Bonifas. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 02:29
|Photo ID:
|8463183
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-IM154-1002
|Resolution:
|2843x2060
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONIFAS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
New exchange brings 'taste of home' to Camp Bonifas
