New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas

A U.S. Army Soldier shops inside Camp Bonifas' new Post Exchange (PX) after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Bldg. 0024, June 10, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, and Jennifer Jordan, the AAFES Pacific Region Vice President, participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony to congratulate the store on its grand opening and recognize the quality-of-life improvement on Camp Bonifas. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

