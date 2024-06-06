Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas [Image 2 of 4]

    New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas

    CAMP BONIFAS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A U.S. Army Soldier shops inside Camp Bonifas' new Post Exchange (PX) after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Bldg. 0024, June 10, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, and Jennifer Jordan, the AAFES Pacific Region Vice President, participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony to congratulate the store on its grand opening and recognize the quality-of-life improvement on Camp Bonifas. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

