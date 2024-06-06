New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas

Photo By Stanley James | U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, center, and...... read more read more Photo By Stanley James | U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, center, and Jennifer Jordan, the AAFES Pacific Region Vice President, center right, cut a ribbon alongside AAFES team members at Camp Bonifas' new Post Exchange (PX) grand opening ceremony, Bldg. 0024, June 10, 2024. The PX was expanded, doubling in size, to improve the quality of life and expand available items for military service members serving in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONIFAS, Republic of Korea – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Post Exchange (PX) on Camp Bonifas, June 10. More specifically the Camp Bonifas PX was remodeled to increase its square footage and the variety of available items.



Camp Bonifas is only 400 meters, about 1,300 feet, away from the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), making fan-favorite amenities limited on the base. For example, you won’t find a Texas Roadhouse, Burger King, or large shopping center filled with the latest electronics on Camp Bonifas.



Col. Edward Cho, the newly appointed U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, made an appearance alongside Jennifer Jordan, the AAFES Pacific Region Vice President, and other officials to celebrate the grand opening.



“I am committed to improving the quality of life for everyone stationed in Area I and II,” said Cho. “Facilities such as this, are a tangible manifestation of the Army’s efforts to improve your lives and recognize your sacrifices. Post exchanges serve as a cornerstone of military life where service members come together to connect, unwind, and enjoy a taste of home.”



The shelves of the newly expanded PX were fully stocked during the grand opening with all the brand-names Americans know and love. Long time patrons described the space as being two times larger than the old PX and having a “fresh” feel. The new exchange can be found in Bldg. 0024, right next to Kitty Hawk Warrior Restaurant on Camp Bonifas.



AAFES has been supporting military communities since 1895. The exchange has over 5,100 facilities worldwide, in 30 countries and four U.S. territories. This includes PXs, convenience and specialty stores, restaurants, movie theaters, military clothing and sales, distribution centers, gas stations, and more.



Being able to enjoy your favorite snacks and do your daily shopping on base directly improve the quality of life of military service members serving overseas.