    New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas [Image 3 of 4]

    New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas

    CAMP BONIFAS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, buys two sports drinks at Camp Bonifas' new Post Exchange (PX) after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Bldg. 0024, June 10, 2024. The PX was expanded, doubling in size, to improve the quality of life and expand available items for military service members serving in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 02:29
    Location: CAMP BONIFAS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas [Image 4 of 4], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

