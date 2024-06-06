New exchange brings ‘taste of home’ to Camp Bonifas

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, center right, and Jennifer Jordan, the AAFES Pacific Region Vice President, far right, cut a cake at Camp Bonifas' new Post Exchange (PX) ribbon cutting ceremony, Bldg. 0024, June 10, 2024. The PX was expanded, doubling in size, to improve the quality of life and expand available items for military service members serving in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

