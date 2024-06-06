Port Hueneme Seabee Fest was all the Buzz

240608-N-AS200-1012 PORT HEUNEME, Calif. (June 8, 2024) – Utilitiesman (UT) 1st Class David Hall, left, and Construction Electrician 1st Class Brogden Hines, right, both assigned to Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC) Port Hueneme, provides Seabee demonstrations during the Seabee Fest, hosted by the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, June 8, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

