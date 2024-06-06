Port Hueneme Seabee Fest was all the Buzz

240608-N-AS200-1015 PORT HEUNEME, Calif. (June 8, 2024) – The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum (USNSM) welcomed more than 750 visitors to its annual event, Seabee Fest, onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, June 8, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

