Port Hueneme Seabee Fest was all the Buzz

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240608-N-AS200-1010 PORT HEUNEME, Calif. (June 8, 2024) - Construction Electrician 1st...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240608-N-AS200-1010 PORT HEUNEME, Calif. (June 8, 2024) - Construction Electrician 1st Class Brogden Hines, assigned to Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC) Port Hueneme, talks about his Seabee rate during the Seabee Fest, hosted by the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, June 8, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (NNS) - The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum (USNSM) welcomed more than 750 visitors to its annual event, Seabee Fest, onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, June 8, 2024.



“The museum partnered with the active-duty Seabee community to bring awareness of the Seabees,” said Builder 1st Class Thomas Huber, instructor assigned to Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC) Port Hueneme. “It’s important for Seabees to strengthen relationships with the local publics, driving mission awareness and recruiting goals.”



Guests were greeted by interactive Seabee booths and demonstrations explaining various Seabee rates (general enlisted occupations), equipment displays, information tables, and hands-on activities.



“The kids are loving this,” said Utilitiesman (UT) 1st Class David Hall, assigned to NCTC Port Hueneme. “They get to visualize what the Seabees do and they’re asking a lot of great questions.”



Mike Barbusca of El Cajon, Calif, a retired Builder 1st Class from Construction Battalion Unit (CBU) 413 agreed with UT1.



“Kids become pilots because they went to an air show and became inspired,” said Barbusca. “It’s the same for the Seabee Fest, one of these kids here today might put on a uniform and become a Seabee. That is a meaningful experience.”



The Seabee Fest also coincided with the grand opening of a new exhibit called “Victory Builders: The 80th Anniversary of the Seabees Roles in Winning WWII.” This exhibit highlights the Seabees involvement in many of the major battles toward the end of WWII, such as the invasion of Normandy and Marshall Islands.



"The museum celebrates a culmination of historical Seabee treasures over the past eighty-two years, highlighting the construction and engineering accomplishments of the Seabees and the Civil Engineer Corps while remaining relevant and educational as possible," said Dr. Lara Godbille, Director of the USNSM. "One of the things that makes the Seabee Fest different and special, is the personal interaction visitors can have with active-duty Seabees from all of the rates and many supporting units onboard Port Hueneme."



The Naval Construction Force, better known as the Seabees, was established in 1942 to meet the Navy’s need for the construction of advanced bases in combat zones. They specialize in building roads, airports, barracks, and ports anywhere in the world. Their official logo of a cartoon “Fighting Bee” was famously designed by Walt Disney and has become one of the most recognized military emblems.



“Don’t let that logo fool you,” said Construction Electrician 1st Class Anthony Nicholson, assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1. “Seabees are the only expeditionary construction force in the world. This means we can deploy to any remote location, and we defend what we build; thus, our motto, ‘We Build, We Fight.’”



Nicholson and his shipmates manned an armory display of modern Seabee primary and crew served weapons to include the M2 .50-caliber machine gun often nicknamed the “ma deuce,” the M240 machine gun, and the M4 5.56mm carbine rifle.



“Many retired service members have asked about our latest defense capabilities,” added Nicholson.



Like Mike Abraham of Thousand Oaks, a retired Engineering Aide (EA) 1st Class from CBU 407 who served in Vietnam.



“The EA manual used to describe our rate as the “brains” of the Seabees,” Abraham stated with a smile. “For me, the Seabee Fest helps me live, it brings back a lot of great memories. But it’s also important to teach our younger generations about the Seabees. This base [Port Hueneme] used to host Seabee Days, I wished they would bring that back.”



Spoiler alert, according to Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, NBVC, the installation is working towards returning Seabee Days as a bi-annual open base event in the near future.



“Connecting the community to our military mission is part of our national security responsibility,” said Kranz. “It’s important for NBVC to support our rich Seabee legacy at Port Hueneme.”



Founded in 1942, Naval Construction Battalion Center Port Hueneme merged with Point Mugu and San Nicolas Island to become NBVC in 2000. Today it’s known as the ‘West Coast Home of the Seabees,’ supporting NCG-1, Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Underwater Construction Team 2, NCTC Port Hueneme, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 14, Naval Mobile Construction Battalions 3, 4, 5, 18 and 25.



“Historically, the Seabees played a major role in making Ventura County what it is today,” added Kranz. “It’s important for the installation to share with the community the ongoing role the Seabees have in supporting the Navy's maritime strategy.”



And Kranz added, “BZ to the Seabee Museum for hosting this outstanding Seabee Fest.”



The Seabee Museum, the second oldest U.S. Navy Museum (in the NHHC system), was established in 1947 and was recently awarded accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. It is located outside of the Knott Gate entrance onboard NBVC, Port Hueneme; base access is not required, and museum entry and parking is open to the public at no charge. For more information about the museum including visitor information, upcoming education programs and Seabee Archive online reading room, visit www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants.