    Port Hueneme Seabee Fest was all the Buzz [Image 3 of 10]

    Port Hueneme Seabee Fest was all the Buzz

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240608-N-AS200-1012 PORT HEUNEME, Calif. (June 8, 2024) – Builder 1st Class Thomas Huber, assigned to Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC) Port Hueneme, provides Seabee demonstrations during the Seabee Fest, hosted by the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, June 8, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Seabees
    Port Hueneme
    Seabee Museum
    NR-NPASE-W
    Seabee Fest

