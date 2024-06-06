Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24 [Image 7 of 10]

    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron connect fiber reinforced polymer panels to simulate repairing an aircraft runway during Pennsylvania Air National Guard exercise Iron Keystone 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8462367
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-OL842-1005
    Resolution: 5237x3491
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24
    201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Readiness
    201st RED HORSE
    IK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT