Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron set up a mobile aircraft arresting system during Pennsylvania Air National Guard exercise Iron Keystone 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8462357
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-OL842-1003
|Resolution:
|5557x3705
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
