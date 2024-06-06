Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron connect fiber reinforced polymer panels to simulate repairing an aircraft runway during Pennsylvania Air National Guard exercise Iron Keystone 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8462359 VIRIN: 240609-Z-OL842-1006 Resolution: 4968x3312 Size: 8.41 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.