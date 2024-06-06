201st RHS conduct training at Iron Keystone 24

Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron set up a mobile aircraft arresting system during Pennsylvania Air National Guard exercise Iron Keystone 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

