    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240608-N-SO660-1054 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2024) Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, for launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024, in the Philippine Sea, June 8. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8460453
    VIRIN: 240608-N-SO660-1054
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
