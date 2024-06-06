USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

240608-N-SO660-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2024) Hospitalman Taveon Knight, from Lansing, Michigan, operates a sound-powered phone in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

