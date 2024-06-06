240608-N-SO660-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2024) Hospitalman Taveon Knight, from Lansing, Michigan, operates a sound-powered phone in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8460452
|VIRIN:
|240608-N-SO660-1047
|Resolution:
|2183x3280
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT