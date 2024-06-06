240608-N-SO660-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Melissa JonMoore, center, from Baytown, Texas, discusses radar equipment with Midshipman 1st Class Brewster Haen, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a midshipmen’s summer cruise in the Philippine Sea, June 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 14:50 Photo ID: 8460446 VIRIN: 240608-N-SO660-1007 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.