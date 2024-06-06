Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 24-3

    BTF 24-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. The U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

    NATO
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Royal Air Force base Fairford
    BTF 24-3

