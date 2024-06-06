A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. The U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
This work, BTF 24-3, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
