A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron moves to the taxiway at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. U.S. presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to NATO Allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|06.07.2024
|06.08.2024 06:11
|8459975
|240607-F-XB433-1055
|3690x2076
|1.25 MB
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|6
|0
