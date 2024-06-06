Mk 62 Quickstrike mines aboard a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron rests at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8459974
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-XB433-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
