Mk 62 Quickstrike mines aboard a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron rests at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:11 Photo ID: 8459974 VIRIN: 240607-F-XB433-1012 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 3.81 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.