    BTF 24-3 [Image 3 of 6]

    BTF 24-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Mk 62 Quickstrike mines aboard a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron rests at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:11
    Photo ID: 8459974
    VIRIN: 240607-F-XB433-1012
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Royal Air Force base Fairford
    BTF 24-3

