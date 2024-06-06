A Mk 62 Quickstrike mine aboard a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron hangs in a bomb bay at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. U.S. forces’ ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that they are located in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

