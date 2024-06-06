U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, interacts with local nationals after the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. The Department of Defense is committed to the European regions, as we continue to promote peace and security across the globe through combined training seen in multiple joint exercises executed yearly throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 03:15 Photo ID: 8459892 VIRIN: 240605-F-HH678-1632 Resolution: 7354x4903 Size: 693.78 KB Location: BAYEUX, FR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.