U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, U.S. European Command Commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Dwight D. Eisenhower's family members present a wreath during the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. Overall, participating service members from approximately 25 units will take part in more than 100 commemorative events from May 30 to June 10, in approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 03:15 Photo ID: 8459889 VIRIN: 240605-F-HH678-1305 Resolution: 5123x3415 Size: 491.47 KB Location: BAYEUX, FR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.