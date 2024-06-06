Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony

    BAYEUX, FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman salutes during the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    This work, Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDay
    DDay 80
    WWIIEurope

