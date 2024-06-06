Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman salutes during the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

