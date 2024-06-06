Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman salutes during the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 03:15
|Photo ID:
|8459890
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-HH678-1513
|Resolution:
|1054x1460
|Size:
|397.36 KB
|Location:
|BAYEUX, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT