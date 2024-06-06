Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony

    BAYEUX, FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts fly over the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. Overall, World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how allies sharing a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 03:15
    Location: BAYEUX, FR
    This work, Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    DDay 80
    WWIIEurope

