Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts fly over the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. Overall, World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how allies sharing a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 03:15
|Photo ID:
|8459885
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-HH678-1068
|Resolution:
|6712x4475
|Size:
|811.85 KB
|Location:
|BAYEUX, FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
