Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts fly over the D-Day Allied Ceremony honoring Dwight Eisenhower, June 5, 2024, at Bayeux, France. Overall, World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how allies sharing a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 03:15 Photo ID: 8459885 VIRIN: 240605-F-HH678-1068 Resolution: 6712x4475 Size: 811.85 KB Location: BAYEUX, FR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Dwight Eisenhower, D-Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.